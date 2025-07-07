Left Menu

RSS Launches Grand Centenary Year with Nationwide Outreach Initiative

The RSS is marking its 100th year with a nationwide initiative aimed at expanding its reach across India. Plans include increasing local branches, holding seminars in every district, and engaging with various professions to discuss the vision of Hindutva and the nation's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:27 IST
Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for its centenary celebrations with an ambitious outreach plan aimed at every corner of India. Coinciding with its 100-year milestone on Vijayadashami, festivities will launch on August 26 through a lecture series led by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, emphasized the expansion of local branches, or shakhas, to over one lakh as a focal point. "The last twenty-five years have witnessed significant growth in our work," he said. The RSS aims to reach most households by implementing a detailed plan that includes seminars in every one of the identified 924 districts, addressing diverse societal groups on topics such as Hindutva and pressing national issues.

Echoing enthusiasm for the centenary, Ambekar noted the goal of reaching different professions and ideas throughout society. Recent training initiatives highlighted the extent of the campaign, revealing that over 21,879 participants of varying ages engaged in intensive educational courses. The discussions at a recent Prant Pracharaks meeting touched on national situations like Operation Sindoor and efforts towards restoring peace in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

