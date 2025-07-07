Market Jitters Trigger Dow Drop Amid Trade Woes and Musk's Political Party Plans

Wall Street experienced a shaky start to the week as key indexes opened lower amid ongoing tariff tensions that left investors wary. Market performance was further impacted by a drop in Tesla shares following CEO Elon Musk's surprising announcement of a political party launch.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a fall of 25.2 points, or 0.06%, settling at 44,803.36 at the opening. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 20.3 points, or 0.32%, reaching 6,259.04.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was not spared, shedding 110.6 points, translating to a 0.54% decrease, as it began the trading day at 20,490.55, reflecting the market's nervousness over economic uncertainties and the potential impact of Musk's political ventures.

