Market Jitters Trigger Dow Drop Amid Trade Woes and Musk's Political Party Plans

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower due to tariff tensions and Tesla shares fell as CEO Elon Musk unveiled plans for a political party. The Dow Jones fell by 25.2 points, the S&P 500 dropped 20.3 points, and the Nasdaq lost 110.6 points at market open.

Updated: 07-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a shaky start to the week as key indexes opened lower amid ongoing tariff tensions that left investors wary. Market performance was further impacted by a drop in Tesla shares following CEO Elon Musk's surprising announcement of a political party launch.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a fall of 25.2 points, or 0.06%, settling at 44,803.36 at the opening. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 20.3 points, or 0.32%, reaching 6,259.04.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was not spared, shedding 110.6 points, translating to a 0.54% decrease, as it began the trading day at 20,490.55, reflecting the market's nervousness over economic uncertainties and the potential impact of Musk's political ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

