Market Jitters Trigger Dow Drop Amid Trade Woes and Musk's Political Party Plans
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower due to tariff tensions and Tesla shares fell as CEO Elon Musk unveiled plans for a political party. The Dow Jones fell by 25.2 points, the S&P 500 dropped 20.3 points, and the Nasdaq lost 110.6 points at market open.
Wall Street experienced a shaky start to the week as key indexes opened lower amid ongoing tariff tensions that left investors wary. Market performance was further impacted by a drop in Tesla shares following CEO Elon Musk's surprising announcement of a political party launch.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a fall of 25.2 points, or 0.06%, settling at 44,803.36 at the opening. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 20.3 points, or 0.32%, reaching 6,259.04.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was not spared, shedding 110.6 points, translating to a 0.54% decrease, as it began the trading day at 20,490.55, reflecting the market's nervousness over economic uncertainties and the potential impact of Musk's political ventures.

