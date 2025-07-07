Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes ECI's Voter List Revision in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, critiques the Election Commission of India for revising the voter list in Bihar. He questions the validity of previous electoral results with this move. Kishor speaks on Manish Kashyap's role in the party as part of a broader effort to engage Bihar's youth.

Prashant Kishor Criticizes ECI's Voter List Revision in Bihar
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has openly criticized the Election Commission of India's recent decision to revise the electoral roll in Bihar. He pointedly questioned the commission's action, asking why the Lok Sabha elections are not being revisited if the same voter list was valid then.

Highlighting possible inconsistencies, Kishor challenged the notion that names on the list were incorrect, implying discrepancies may have influenced political outcomes. He questioned if such errors contributed to Prime Minister Modi's victory, demanding transparency and consistency from the electoral body.

In addition, Kishor addressed the recent entry of YouTuber Manish Kashyap into the Jan Suraaj Party. He described Kashyap not just as a content creator, but a native son of Bihar who has established his identity through diligence and determination. Kishor emphasized that the party aims to harness the potential and passion of Bihar's youth for advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

