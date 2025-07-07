Left Menu

NHRC Exposes Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Calls for Swift Action

The NHRC unearthed irregularities involving a fake cardiologist at Mission Hospital, Madhya Pradesh, advising compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of seven deceased patients. The commission pushed for stricter hospital regulations and police accountability, urging a prompt government response to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:23 IST
NHRC Exposes Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Calls for Swift Action
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has uncovered significant irregularities in the case of a fraudulent doctor operating as a cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. After a thorough investigation, the NHRC has called for multiple recommendations to be implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government, demanding a response within four weeks.

In its report, the NHRC stressed that each family of the seven patients who died under the care of the fake physician should receive Rs 10 lakh in compensation. Additionally, the Commission suggested suspending Mission Hospital's license until further notice, alongside mandating inspections for all Cath labs operational in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured decisive action, emphasizing the state's commitment to punishing such fraudulent practices without delay. Concurrently, the NHRC urged the state's Director General of Police to initiate disciplinary measures against officers who neglected the case's registration and investigation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025