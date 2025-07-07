NHRC Exposes Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Calls for Swift Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has uncovered significant irregularities in the case of a fraudulent doctor operating as a cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. After a thorough investigation, the NHRC has called for multiple recommendations to be implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government, demanding a response within four weeks.

In its report, the NHRC stressed that each family of the seven patients who died under the care of the fake physician should receive Rs 10 lakh in compensation. Additionally, the Commission suggested suspending Mission Hospital's license until further notice, alongside mandating inspections for all Cath labs operational in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured decisive action, emphasizing the state's commitment to punishing such fraudulent practices without delay. Concurrently, the NHRC urged the state's Director General of Police to initiate disciplinary measures against officers who neglected the case's registration and investigation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)