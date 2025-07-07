Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Expanding Roles for Asset Management Companies

Sebi proposes new roles for AMCs, including acting as Points of Presence for pension schemes and global distributors for direct plans. The proposal seeks to maintain mutual fund investors' interests, ensure strong governance, and addresses potential conflicts of interest in pooled non-broad based funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:56 IST
Sebi Proposes Expanding Roles for Asset Management Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unveiled proposals to expand the functions of asset management companies (AMCs) on Monday, suggesting they be allowed to act as Points of Presence (POP) for pension schemes and serve as global distributors for the funds they manage or advise.

Aimed at enhancing the scope of services provided by AMCs and their subsidiaries, the proposal includes permitting AMCs to market and sell direct plans of their mutual funds on a global scale through overseas subsidiaries. However, it maintains that AMCs shall not receive commissions or fees for distributing these direct plans.

Sebi's proposals extend to allowing AMCs to offer POP services for pension funds and distribute non-mutual fund schemes outside India, subject to regulatory compliance. Additionally, the relaxation of broad basing requirements is suggested, provided that governance and regulatory controls mitigate conflicts of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025