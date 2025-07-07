Left Menu

AIBA Appeals for Lifelong Housing for India's Ex-Leaders

The All India Bar Association has urged PM Modi to legislate lifelong government housing for former Prime Ministers, Lok Sabha Speakers, and Chief Justices. Chairman Adish C Aggarwala highlights the struggles of retired CJIs and suggests a dignified solution, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of judicial tenures.

AIBA Chairman Adish C Aggarwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The All India Bar Association (AIBA) is calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact legislation that ensures lifelong government accommodation for former Prime Ministers, former Lok Sabha Speakers, and former Chief Justices of India (CJIs). This appeal was officially made through a comprehensive letter penned by Senior Advocate and AIBA Chairman, Adish C Aggarwala.

Aggarwala expressed concern about the housing challenges faced by retired Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, highlighting it as a pressing issue. While the Supreme Court Judges (Amendment) Rules, 2022, allow retired CJIs up to six months of rent-free housing, Chandrachud reportedly struggled to find suitable private accommodation in Delhi and requested an extension to remain in his official residence. This extension, though granted in good faith, delayed the transfer of the official bungalow to Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Over a month into his tenure, the current Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, has yet to move into the residence.

Aggarwala, former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Vice Chairman of the Bar Council of India, argued for lifelong housing considering the privileges granted to the President and Vice-President. He underscored the immense responsibilities borne by those in crucial roles within the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, despite short, seniority-based tenures. Aggarwala concluded his letter with commendations for Prime Minister Modi's leadership, advocating for lifelong housing as both a practical resolution and a tribute to the dedicated services of these distinguished officials. This gesture, he suggested, would honor those who have dutifully upheld India's democratic institutions.

