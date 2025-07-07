Karnataka's Greater Bengaluru Authority Report Set for Cabinet Review

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed plans to present the Greater Bengaluru Authority report to the Cabinet, seeking the Opposition's confidence. Following a meeting with officials at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, "The Committee has delivered its final report on forming corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, maintaining BBMP boundaries with potential future expansion."

Earlier announcements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in May indicated replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike with the Greater Bengaluru Authority under a newly instituted governance act. Deputy CM Shivakumar specified that the required divisions would conclude by mid-September, paving the way for the formation of the new authority and subsequent elections.

In discussions regarding the Yettinahole project with Home Minister G Parameshwara, Shivakumar addressed local concerns over potential submergence, proposing alternative water storage solutions. He plans to meet the Union Jal Shakti minister in Delhi to discuss ongoing land issues related to the project in Hassan and Tumakuru.

