Rail Infrastructure and Job Creation Boost for Bihar: A Comprehensive Update

In a significant development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed that the railway budget for Bihar has witnessed a ninefold increase since 2014, now totaling Rs 10,000 crore. During his visit to Patna, the Minister highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led initiative, unveiling numerous infrastructure projects focused on enhancing statewide connectivity to crucial regions across India.

Among the key advancements, the completion of the 111 km Araria-Ghagaria railway line stands out, promising to elevate regional connectivity substantially. Vaishnaw also mentioned the progress on the Samastipur-Darbhanga line, aiming to cut down travel time and bolster rail capacity. For long-distance passengers, daily and weekly runs of the Amrit Bharat Express between Patna-Delhi and Darbhanga-Lucknow respectively, are set to commence.

Additionally, the Minister announced a new route connecting Seemanchal and Erode in Tamil Nadu to improve southern connectivity. Notably, Bihar ranks among the leading states with the highest number of Vande Bharat trains, marking a significant shift toward modernizing rail travel. Beyond railways, Patna sees a tech boost through the Software Technology Park of India, intended to attract industry. On the job front, the Union Cabinet has approved the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme aiming to generate over 3.5 crore jobs, focusing primarily on the manufacturing sector, offering monetary support to employers for creating sustained employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)