Asian Markets Weather Trump's Tariff Storm Amid Global Trade Uncertainty

Asian stock markets demonstrated resilience amid the latest tariff developments announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite initial declines, markets recovered as Trump hinted at potential adjustments to the tariffs that impact 14 countries.

While the Nikkei index initially dipped, it turned positive after Trump described the August 1 tariff deadline as 'firm, but not 100% firm,' causing the Aussie dollar to rise ahead of an impending Reserve Bank of Australia decision. Analysts noted the possibility of further volatility, drawing on past experiences of rapid tariff alterations.

In the midst of uncertainties, the response from global counterparts has varied, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba labeling the hikes 'deeply regrettable' despite ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, the EU continues to strive for a favorable trade agreement, avoiding the latest round of tariff hikes. As the deadline approaches, markets remain watchful, particularly concerning the forthcoming central bank meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)