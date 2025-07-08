Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Ramp Up Security Amid Suspicious Boat Alert

Heightened security measures were implemented along Maharashtra's Raigad coastline after a suspicious object was initially thought to be a Pakistani boat. It was later identified as a fishing net buoy with a GPS tracker, utilized to prevent nets from sinking. The situation involved extensive coordination among Indian security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:20 IST
Maharashtra Police Ramp Up Security Amid Suspicious Boat Alert
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security along Maharashtra's Raigad coastline was heightened following a report from the Indian Coast Guard about a 'suspicious' Pakistani boat sighting near Korlai. The rapid response from law enforcement revealed that the object was likely a fishing net buoy equipped with a GPS tracker.

Raigad Police acted swiftly, deploying multiple teams including bomb disposal units to patrol the affected coastal areas. Numerous armed checkpoints were established across police districts, and extensive searches of hotels, lodges, and landing points were undertaken in a coordinated effort with the Indian Coast Guard.

The incident prompted collaboration with the Indian Navy, Customs, and other maritime authorities. Drone surveillance, maritime patrols, and aerial inspections by helicopters ensured all bases were covered, with extensive manpower from Raigad Police actively involved in the operation.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025