Maharashtra Police Ramp Up Security Amid Suspicious Boat Alert

Security along Maharashtra's Raigad coastline was heightened following a report from the Indian Coast Guard about a 'suspicious' Pakistani boat sighting near Korlai. The rapid response from law enforcement revealed that the object was likely a fishing net buoy equipped with a GPS tracker.

Raigad Police acted swiftly, deploying multiple teams including bomb disposal units to patrol the affected coastal areas. Numerous armed checkpoints were established across police districts, and extensive searches of hotels, lodges, and landing points were undertaken in a coordinated effort with the Indian Coast Guard.

The incident prompted collaboration with the Indian Navy, Customs, and other maritime authorities. Drone surveillance, maritime patrols, and aerial inspections by helicopters ensured all bases were covered, with extensive manpower from Raigad Police actively involved in the operation.