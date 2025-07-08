Ganga River Rise: Uttar Pradesh Faces Prospect of Prolonged Flooding
Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have caused the Ganga River to swell, submerging key ghats in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Multiple areas in Moradabad face waterlogging despite prior prevention measures. Forecasts predict more rainfall, keeping residents on high alert as authorities manage recurring inundation issues.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga River's swelling waters have overwhelmed several riverfront ghats, notably submerging Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi and Ram Ghat in Prayagraj, following heavy rainfall. Moradabad also reported significant waterlogging.
Local residents are bracing for continued flooding, with a resident in Varanasi noting the situation's perennial recurrence. Moradabad's neighborhoods like Bholanath Colony face extensive inundation despite prior drainage efforts. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar highlighted a 90% flood prevention success rate, barring unauthorized low-lying areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy rains are predicted across western Uttar Pradesh, including regions like Moradabad, Kasganj, and Aligarh, from July 7 to 10. Authorities remain vigilant amid forecasts of further rainfall across Uttarakhand and adjoining states.
