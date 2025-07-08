Left Menu

Shock and Horror: Family Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations in Purnea

Bihar's Purnea district witnesses a brutal tragedy as five family members are murdered over witchcraft suspicions. Local BJP MLA Vijay Kemaka calls the incident shocking. The police have arrested three suspects while investigating the crime. Village panic ensues as officials strive to bring justice and stability to the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:31 IST
Shock and Horror: Family Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations in Purnea
BJP MLA Vijay Khemka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Purnea's Tetgama village, five family members were brutally murdered over accusations of witchcraft. The event has sent shockwaves through the community, with BJP MLA Vijay Kemaka condemning the tragedy as 'shocking' and 'tragic'.

Authorities, including police and government officials, have intensified investigations, leading to the arrest of three suspects involved in the crime. Police are also gathering testimonies from family members, including a sister residing in Virpur. Fear grips the village, which remains deserted following the grisly event.

SDPO Sadar Purnea, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, reported that 16-year-old Sonu Kumar informed police about the black magic allegations against his family, believed to have led to their killing. Charred remains of Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi, and Kakto were recovered, as speculations arise over a recent death in the community spurring the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025