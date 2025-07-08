Shock and Horror: Family Killed Over Witchcraft Allegations in Purnea

In a harrowing incident in Purnea's Tetgama village, five family members were brutally murdered over accusations of witchcraft. The event has sent shockwaves through the community, with BJP MLA Vijay Kemaka condemning the tragedy as 'shocking' and 'tragic'.

Authorities, including police and government officials, have intensified investigations, leading to the arrest of three suspects involved in the crime. Police are also gathering testimonies from family members, including a sister residing in Virpur. Fear grips the village, which remains deserted following the grisly event.

SDPO Sadar Purnea, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, reported that 16-year-old Sonu Kumar informed police about the black magic allegations against his family, believed to have led to their killing. Charred remains of Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi, and Kakto were recovered, as speculations arise over a recent death in the community spurring the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)