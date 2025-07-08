Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Tariff Tensions

Global markets saw marginal movements on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S. tariff roll-out initiated by President Donald Trump. With heightened tariffs affecting imports from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, cautious optimism persists for trade deal agreements to mitigate immediate impacts. Regional market reactions remain mixed.

Updated: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:42 IST
On Tuesday, global stock markets experienced only slight changes, as investors adapted to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff actions, particularly targeting Japanese goods with 25% duties. Trump's letters to 14 countries outlined significantly increased tariffs on imports, influencing Asian trade partners like Japan and South Korea.

While Europe's STOXX 600 index hovered near a steady point and the euro appreciated by 0.4%, analysts expressed measured optimism for preliminary trade agreements with the U.S. before the looming August 1 deadline. Across the ocean, Wall Street's S&P 500 steadied following a recent selloff, with Goldman Sachs maintaining positive forecasts based on anticipated U.S. interest rate reductions.

Despite some agreements with Britain and Vietnam, global markets remain cautious amidst uncertain trade negotiations. Southeast Asia, in particular, faces high U.S. tariffs, prompting nations to prepare backup plans for economic stability. Meanwhile, fluctuating currency and commodity markets continue to reflect investor apprehensions over the broader economic impacts of fluctuating U.S. tariffs.

