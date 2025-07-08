Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Initiative: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'

Uttar Pradesh plans to plant over 12.5 crore saplings under the MGNREGA scheme, aiming to boost greenery and rural employment. The campaign, themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', encourages dedicating trees to mothers. Over 1.89 lakh sites are identified for sustainable plantation, promoting environmental and nutritional benefits.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is embarking on an ambitious plan to enhance the state's greenery and boost rural employment by planting more than 12.5 crore saplings under the MGNREGA scheme.

This year's campaign, themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', seeks to blend ecological responsibility with cultural sentiment, urging citizens to dedicate a tree to their mothers. A staggering 42 lakh saplings will be planted in Lakhimpur Kheri, with significant plantations also in Sonbhadra and Hardoi.

The initiative is designed for sustainability, selecting plant species suited to local conditions across 1.89 lakh sites. In a bid to improve nutritional security, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) will receive drumstick saplings, which are valued for their health benefits. Success will be gauged by sapling survival and growth, with MGNREGA overseeing maintenance and monitoring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

