Boosting Agricultural Productivity: Himachal's New Irrigation Projects Get Green Light

Two medium irrigation projects worth Rs 558 crore have been approved in Himachal's Kangra district, expected to benefit thousands of farmers across 160 villages. These projects aim to ensure assured irrigation, improve agricultural productivity, create employment opportunities, and promote climate-resilient farming practices through groundwater conservation and crop diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major breakthrough with the central government's approval of two medium irrigation projects in Kangra district, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity across over 160 villages.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri revealed that the Rs 558 crore initiative is expected to provide much-needed irrigation facilities, benefiting thousands of farmers in traditionally rain-fed areas. The projects cover a significant expanse, including the Jawali, Jwalamukhi, and Dehra Assembly Constituencies.

These developments promise not only to enhance agricultural output but also to offer employment to local youth, with priorities set for skilled workers in both construction and technical roles. The projects also emphasize groundwater conservation and efficiency, contributing to climate resilience in farming.

