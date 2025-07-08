Tragic Allegations: Witchcraft Claims Spark Fatal Violence in Purnia

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav met with the families of the five individuals who were tragically killed in Ranipatra village on allegations of witchcraft. The victims were reportedly burned alive following accusations spurred by an external exorcist's claims.

Yadav emphasized that impoverished locals would not engage in witchcraft, attributing the incident to the influence of the outside exorcist. He highlighted that superstition, not traditional tribal practices, led to this tragedy and called for the elimination of such beliefs.

In response to the incident, three suspects, including a minor, have been arrested. District officials confirmed the involvement of an external exorcist in the events, and police have registered a case against over 150 unidentified individuals as investigations continue.

