Urea Supply Crisis: Telangana CM Pushes Centre for Immediate Action

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is pressing the Centre for timely urea allocations crucial for the state's kharif season. In a meeting with Union Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda, Reddy pointed out that the state received just 3.07 lakh tonnes of urea so far, despite a need for 5 lakh tonnes to meet the kharif demand.

As farming activities intensify, Reddy has appealed for uninterrupted urea supplies to prevent any disruption. The official statement reveals a continuing shortfall, as only 29,000 tonnes of urea have arrived instead of the expected 160,000 tonnes for July, raising concerns for Telangana's farming sector.

Addressing logistical challenges, Reddy has requested an increased domestic urea quota and more railway rakes to facilitate supply, citing the Railways' reluctance to enhance provision. Key state and central officials, including MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, participated in discussions to resolve this pressing issue.