Israeli Military Targets Hamas Figure in Lebanon

The Israeli military announced a strike on a significant figure from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, located in Tripoli, northern Lebanon. The identity of this individual has not been publicly disclosed by the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant military operation, the Israeli forces targeted a prominent figure affiliated with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

The Israeli military has described this individual as a "key" figure within the group.

However, specific details including the identity of the person remain undisclosed at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

