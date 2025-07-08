Israeli Military Targets Hamas Figure in Lebanon
The Israeli military announced a strike on a significant figure from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, located in Tripoli, northern Lebanon. The identity of this individual has not been publicly disclosed by the military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant military operation, the Israeli forces targeted a prominent figure affiliated with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.
The Israeli military has described this individual as a "key" figure within the group.
However, specific details including the identity of the person remain undisclosed at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Return to Protest: Palestinian Activist's Journey from Detainment to Advocacy
Britain to Ban Pro-Palestinian Group under Anti-Terror Laws
Funding Crisis Looms for Palestinian Aid Agency
Palestinian health authorities say the death toll from Israel-Hamas war has exceeded 56,000 in Gaza, reports AP.
Deadly Attack in Khan Younis: A Grim Chapter in Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict