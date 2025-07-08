Delhi's Saheli Smart Card: A New Era of Free Travel for Women & Transgender Passengers

The Delhi government is poised to launch the 'Saheli Smart Card', introducing free travel for women and transgender individuals on DTC and cluster buses, starting August 15. This digital card initiative is aimed at enhancing accessibility and safety in public transportation within the capital.

Under the National Common Mobility Card framework, the 'Saheli Smart Card' will supplant the existing pink tickets, with activation via the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS). According to a senior official, the Expression of Interest for bank empanelment has been issued, targeting an August 15 rollout.

For card issuance, women and transgender individuals must complete specific registration processes on the DTC portal and undergo KYC procedures at designated banks, submitting necessary documents like Aadhaar and PAN. In the event of loss, a duplicate card can be provided. This progressive move follows the 2019 introduction of free travel through pink tickets, initially implemented to promote secure and accessible transit options for women and transgender riders.

A source highlighted that free travel options accounted for approximately 32% of monthly passenger numbers in 2022. Despite declines in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers have been steadily recovering, nearing pre-pandemic levels. However, the scheme faces criticism over alleged mismanagement and financial loss claims by opposing political leaders.

