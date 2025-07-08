Left Menu

Mumbai's New Sindoor Flyover Set to Boost Connectivity

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the Sindoor flyover, connecting East and West South Mumbai, on July 10. The bridge, crucial for commuter transit, replaces the historic Carnac bridge and involves major civil engineering achievements. Several dignitaries will attend the event as the BMC-approved structure opens for public use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:01 IST
Mumbai's New Sindoor Flyover Set to Boost Connectivity
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with his Deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to officially open the Sindoor flyover, previously known as the Carnac bridge, on July 10. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the bridge will enhance connectivity across East and West South Mumbai.

The event will see the presence of prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Situated near Masjid Bunder railway station, the Sindoor flyover offers a new, two-way commuting link between the eastern and western parts of South Mumbai.

The inauguration will also be graced by Minister Ashish Shelar and other dignitaries. Spearheaded by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the project promises to ease regional congestion around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and surrounding areas. The dismantled 150-year-old Carnac bridge paved the way for this modern structure, reconstructed to meet advanced standards.

Engineering feats involved launching massive steel girders during special rail blockages for precise placement. The renovation utilized advanced design plans approved by Central Railway, ensuring the flyover's structural integrity and public safety. All necessary certifications for the bridge's operational readiness have been granted, marking a new era in Mumbai's transit infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025