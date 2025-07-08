Mumbai's New Sindoor Flyover Set to Boost Connectivity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is poised to officially open the Sindoor flyover, previously known as the Carnac bridge, on July 10. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the bridge will enhance connectivity across East and West South Mumbai.

The event will see the presence of prominent figures like Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Situated near Masjid Bunder railway station, the Sindoor flyover offers a new, two-way commuting link between the eastern and western parts of South Mumbai.

The inauguration will also be graced by Minister Ashish Shelar and other dignitaries. Spearheaded by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the project promises to ease regional congestion around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and surrounding areas. The dismantled 150-year-old Carnac bridge paved the way for this modern structure, reconstructed to meet advanced standards.

Engineering feats involved launching massive steel girders during special rail blockages for precise placement. The renovation utilized advanced design plans approved by Central Railway, ensuring the flyover's structural integrity and public safety. All necessary certifications for the bridge's operational readiness have been granted, marking a new era in Mumbai's transit infrastructure.

