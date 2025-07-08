Left Menu

JNU Hosts Inaugural Indian Knowledge Systems Conference

Jawaharlal Nehru University is set to host its first Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems from July 10-12, 2025, aiming to advance the global discourse on Bharatiya Jnana Parampara. The event will feature over 100 papers and plenary sessions, including keynotes from prominent international scholars.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced plans for its inaugural Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), scheduled for July 10-12, 2025, at the University Convention Centre. The conference, supported by the Indian Knowledge Systems Heritage Alliance (IKSHA), aims to elevate the discourse on Bharatiya Jnana Parampara to a global stage.

Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, during a media briefing, highlighted the university's collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, ICSSR, and ICHR for this three-day event. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the conference, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma set to deliver key addresses.

The conference will showcase over 100 paper presentations, 17 focused sessions, and diverse plenary discussions, featuring keynotes from renowned scholars like Manjul Bhargava and Kapil Kapoor. JNU aims to foster serious academic dialogue and resource building, while inviting media engagement with the event's vibrant cultural offerings.

