Andhra Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Monsoon Electricity Stability
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand instructed power utilities to maintain uninterrupted electricity during the monsoon. He emphasized quick response to power disruptions and directed staff to focus on field service delivery. Attention was also given to advancing solar projects under Central government schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has mandated state power utilities to maintain an unwavering electricity supply amidst the monsoon season's challenges.
In a thorough review involving APEPDCL, APSPDCL, and APTRANSCO, Vijayanand stressed the critical need for rapid response to any power disruptions to ensure public safety and service continuity.
The directive also included fast-tracking solar power initiatives under schemes such as PM-KUSUM, with significant progress already reported in application registrations and tender finalizations.
