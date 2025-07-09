Andhra Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Monsoon Electricity Stability

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has mandated state power utilities to maintain an unwavering electricity supply amidst the monsoon season's challenges.

In a thorough review involving APEPDCL, APSPDCL, and APTRANSCO, Vijayanand stressed the critical need for rapid response to any power disruptions to ensure public safety and service continuity.

The directive also included fast-tracking solar power initiatives under schemes such as PM-KUSUM, with significant progress already reported in application registrations and tender finalizations.