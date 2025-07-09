Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Monsoon Electricity Stability

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand instructed power utilities to maintain uninterrupted electricity during the monsoon. He emphasized quick response to power disruptions and directed staff to focus on field service delivery. Attention was also given to advancing solar projects under Central government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Monsoon Electricity Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has mandated state power utilities to maintain an unwavering electricity supply amidst the monsoon season's challenges.

In a thorough review involving APEPDCL, APSPDCL, and APTRANSCO, Vijayanand stressed the critical need for rapid response to any power disruptions to ensure public safety and service continuity.

The directive also included fast-tracking solar power initiatives under schemes such as PM-KUSUM, with significant progress already reported in application registrations and tender finalizations.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025