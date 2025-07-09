Left Menu

Nationwide Bharat Bandh Disrupts Public Services and Sparks Protests

The Bharat Bandh, organized by ten central trade unions, caused significant disruptions across India, affecting public transportation, shops, and other services. Protesters voiced opposition against government economic reforms, citing concerns over workers' rights. Despite the unrest, some services continued, highlighting the division in public response to the strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:03 IST
Nationwide Bharat Bandh Disrupts Public Services and Sparks Protests
Visuals from Bhubaneshwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Protests under the 'Bharat Bandh', orchestrated by a coalition of ten central trade unions, led to widespread disruption of public services across India on Wednesday. Demonstrators took to the streets in Odisha and Bihar, marking their opposition to the government's economic policies.

In West Bengal, rail disruptions were reported, with protestors barricading railway tracks at multiple stations, including Jadavpur. The trade unions, largely composed of leftist factions, voiced sharp criticism against the central government, accusing it of pro-corporate reforms that undermine labor rights. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, public transportation saw minimal impact.

Trade union leader Tapan Kumar Sen condemned recent labor laws, urging for their complete rollback. The unions allege these laws are a threat to democratic principles, prioritizing employer benefits over worker protections, thereby causing unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025