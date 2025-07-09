Nationwide Bharat Bandh Disrupts Public Services and Sparks Protests

Protests under the 'Bharat Bandh', orchestrated by a coalition of ten central trade unions, led to widespread disruption of public services across India on Wednesday. Demonstrators took to the streets in Odisha and Bihar, marking their opposition to the government's economic policies.

In West Bengal, rail disruptions were reported, with protestors barricading railway tracks at multiple stations, including Jadavpur. The trade unions, largely composed of leftist factions, voiced sharp criticism against the central government, accusing it of pro-corporate reforms that undermine labor rights. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, public transportation saw minimal impact.

Trade union leader Tapan Kumar Sen condemned recent labor laws, urging for their complete rollback. The unions allege these laws are a threat to democratic principles, prioritizing employer benefits over worker protections, thereby causing unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)