Defying Boundaries: The China-Pakistan Military Nexus Unveiled

In remarks made in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the intricate military ties between China and Pakistan, particularly during Operation Sindoor. The General noted the difficulty in determining the extent of Chinese governmental support, including the sharing of intelligence and satellite imagery with Pakistan.

During his speech, Gen Chauhan emphasized that there was no unusual activity on India's northern borders during the conflict with Pakistan. He pointed out, however, that Pakistan has sourced 70% to 80% of its military equipment from China over the past five years, suggesting significant Chinese influence on Pakistan's military capabilities.

Gen Chauhan further explained that China is using real-time satellite imagery as a quasi-experimental platform, testing weapons systems against Pakistan's arsenal. Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh corroborated these claims, underscoring the need for India to enhance its air defense systems to counter the China-Pakistan collaboration.