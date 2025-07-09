Left Menu

Aartech Solonics Powers Forward with Strategic Qatar Order

Aartech Solonics secures a strategic order from Qatar to provide Current Limiting Protectors, marking its entry into the Middle East energy market. The initiative focuses on delivering resilient power technologies. Aartech also expands globally with successful projects in Indonesia and robust market leadership in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:13 IST
Aartech Solonics Powers Forward with Strategic Qatar Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aartech Solonics, a key player in the heavy electrical engineering realm, has announced a strategic order from Qatar for its Current Limiting Protectors (CLP). This marks the company's inaugural venture into the Middle East energy sector, meeting the rising demand for durable power solutions.

While the financial details of the Qatar deal remain undisclosed, it signifies Aartech's commitment to addressing the region's need for efficient power technologies. Their premier innovation, the CLP, enhances circuit safety by rapidly mitigating excessive current, preventing equipment damage and reducing downtime across vital sectors.

The company, with a strengthening presence in Southeast Asia through a project in Indonesia and a significant domestic order for Chhattisgarh Power, continues to grow. Its recent 110% net profit increase reflects successful strategic initiatives and global expansion, with future plans to scale operations in power systems and advance defence R&D projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025