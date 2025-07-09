Aartech Solonics Powers Forward with Strategic Qatar Order

Aartech Solonics, a key player in the heavy electrical engineering realm, has announced a strategic order from Qatar for its Current Limiting Protectors (CLP). This marks the company's inaugural venture into the Middle East energy sector, meeting the rising demand for durable power solutions.

While the financial details of the Qatar deal remain undisclosed, it signifies Aartech's commitment to addressing the region's need for efficient power technologies. Their premier innovation, the CLP, enhances circuit safety by rapidly mitigating excessive current, preventing equipment damage and reducing downtime across vital sectors.

The company, with a strengthening presence in Southeast Asia through a project in Indonesia and a significant domestic order for Chhattisgarh Power, continues to grow. Its recent 110% net profit increase reflects successful strategic initiatives and global expansion, with future plans to scale operations in power systems and advance defence R&D projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)