Catalyzing India's Green Shift: A Look at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is gearing up to host the inaugural IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025. Scheduled for July 15 in Mumbai, the event seeks to accelerate capital deployment, foster innovation, and enhance public-private partnerships in India's burgeoning renewable energy sector.

This summit comes at a pivotal moment for the nation, amidst global climate concerns and the rapidly decreasing costs of renewable technologies. Notably, renewables constituted 83% of total power sector investments in 2024, showing significant progress towards India's ambitious 2030 clean energy targets.

The event will gather key industry figures, policymakers, and innovators to discuss pathways for unlocking capital and advancing India's energy transition. Sessions will cover innovative financing, the role of renewables in new technologies, and policy frameworks necessary to boost clean energy deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)