Catalyzing India's Green Shift: A Look at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025

The IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025 in Mumbai will focus on driving investment, innovation, and collaboration in India’s renewable energy sector. Set against a backdrop of increasing climate concerns and technological advancements, the event aims to accelerate India’s clean energy transition towards its 2030 and 2070 targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is gearing up to host the inaugural IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025. Scheduled for July 15 in Mumbai, the event seeks to accelerate capital deployment, foster innovation, and enhance public-private partnerships in India's burgeoning renewable energy sector.

This summit comes at a pivotal moment for the nation, amidst global climate concerns and the rapidly decreasing costs of renewable technologies. Notably, renewables constituted 83% of total power sector investments in 2024, showing significant progress towards India's ambitious 2030 clean energy targets.

The event will gather key industry figures, policymakers, and innovators to discuss pathways for unlocking capital and advancing India's energy transition. Sessions will cover innovative financing, the role of renewables in new technologies, and policy frameworks necessary to boost clean energy deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

