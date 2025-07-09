Delhi High Court Demands SOP to Curb FSL Overload from Unnecessary Sample Referrals

The Delhi High Court, expressing concern over the mounting pressure on Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) from unwarranted referrals of postmortem samples, has mandated the Delhi Government to devise specific guidelines or an SOP within three months to tackle the issue. This decision followed a detailed representation from Dr. Subhash Vijayan, an M.D. candidate in Forensic Medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, highlighting indiscriminate referrals of biological samples to FSLs even when deemed unnecessary medically or legally.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, noted that indiscriminate referrals overload FSLs, delaying the analysis of crucial samples and impeding timely investigations and justice delivery in criminal cases. They emphasized that unnecessary cases flood FSLs, preventing timely examination of critical samples, thus affecting the criminal justice system's efficiency.

Dr. Vijayan, through his public interest petition, highlighted his experiences at mortuaries and the FSL in Rohini, noting that many doctors refer samples as a cautious move despite police instructions to the contrary, fearing future legal scrutiny. This, he argued, squanders state resources, delays postmortem reports, and stresses the deceased's families, particularly in road traffic accident cases, delaying compensation due to awaited toxicology results that often prove irrelevant.

The petition also recommended reviewing outdated practices in hospital mortuaries and forensic labs, such as obsolete autopsy techniques and manual toxicology methods, further exacerbated by police delays in submitting samples. Dr. Vijayan urged cooperation among doctors, forensic experts, law enforcement, and government bodies to streamline forensic services. Responding to these concerns, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Government and relevant authorities to address the raised issues and make informed decisions. (ANI)