Ladakh's LG Gains Authority Over Group 'A' Appointments

The President of India has empowered the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to make appointments to group 'A' civil service posts, except for Chief Secretary and DGP roles, which need central approval. This move aims to enhance local governance while maintaining central oversight.

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark administrative shift, the President of India has handed over authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, empowering him to appoint candidates to group 'A' posts in the General Civil Services. This decision aligns with the provisions outlined in Rule 8 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The directive specifically empowers the LG, as per Article 239 of the Constitution, to manage the recruitment of senior civil servants within the Union Territory. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reiterated that this move delegates significant administrative responsibilities to Ladakh's local governance structures.

Despite this administrative autonomy, the order mandates that appointments for Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) positions continue to require the central government's prior approval. The aim is to enhance Ladakh's governance while ensuring central vigilance on critical appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

