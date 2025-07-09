Delhi High Court Reserves Order on Bail for Delhi Riots Accused

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment concerning the bail applications of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and six other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta contended against granting bail, underscoring that such cases, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), bear significant implications for national security.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused emphasized the protracted trial process, highlighting that charges had not yet been framed, and the case was still at the argument stage. A division bench consisting of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur reserved their decision following the submissions by SG Mehta.

During the session, SG Mehta, alongside Special Public Prosecutors Amit Prasad and Madhukar Pandey, as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, presented evidence indicating that the accused were prepared for riots as a form of protest against the CAA and NRC. Mehta quoted incendiary statements by Sharjeel Imam and highlighted links among the accused via a WhatsApp group and financial transactions supposedly linked to the riots, involving individuals like Tahir Hussain. The court continues to deliberate on the case with 18 accused charged under UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)