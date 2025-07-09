Trump's Tariff Tango: New Trade Challenges

In a bold move on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a series of tariffs targeting six nations: Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines.

The tariffs are set at varying levels, with 30% on some countries such as Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, while others like Brunei, Moldova, and the Philippines face a 25% tariff.

This development marks a significant stride in Trump's trade strategy, aiming to reshape international economic dynamics amidst global trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)