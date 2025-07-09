Trump's Global Tariff Tour: Letters Sent to Six Nations

In a significant move on the international trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched a series of tariff letters to six nations, signaling increases in trade duties. Countries targeted include Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines.

The letters outline proposed tariffs, with Algeria, Iraq, and Libya each facing 30% tariffs. Brunei and Moldova are targeted with 25% tariffs, while the Philippines will see a 20% increase on certain imports.

This decision underscores the Trump administration's ongoing strategy to rectify what it perceives as unfair trade practices and to bolster the U.S. economy amid rising global tensions.