Trump's Global Tariff Tour: Letters Sent to Six Nations

President Donald Trump issued tariff letters to Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines. Tariffs range from 20% to 30%, targeting industries in these countries. The move aims to address trade imbalances and protect U.S. interests amid global economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:39 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant move on the international trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched a series of tariff letters to six nations, signaling increases in trade duties. Countries targeted include Algeria, Brunei, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, and the Philippines.

The letters outline proposed tariffs, with Algeria, Iraq, and Libya each facing 30% tariffs. Brunei and Moldova are targeted with 25% tariffs, while the Philippines will see a 20% increase on certain imports.

This decision underscores the Trump administration's ongoing strategy to rectify what it perceives as unfair trade practices and to bolster the U.S. economy amid rising global tensions.

