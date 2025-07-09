Trump's Tariff Offensive: Targeting Global Trade Dynamics

In a strategic move to assert economic pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the issuance of tariff letters targeting seven nations. This initiative marks a significant step in the ongoing global trade reshuffle.

The targeted countries include Algeria, Iraq, Libya, and Sri Lanka, all facing a hefty 30% tariff imposition. Additionally, Brunei and Moldova will contend with 25% tariffs, while the Philippines will see a 20% increase.

These measures underscore Trump's economic strategy aimed at recalibrating trade dynamics and reinforcing U.S. interests on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)