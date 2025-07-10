Zelenskiy and Kellogg Strategize on Ukraine's Defense and Reconstruction
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, focusing on U.S. weapons supplies, air defense, and sanctions against Russia. They discussed upcoming conferences on Ukraine's recovery following the Russian invasion, while Pope Leo offered to host peace talks at the Vatican.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a significant dialogue with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, following President Donald Trump's commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses. Discussions centered on weapon supplies and enhancing air defenses amid escalating Russian aggression.
Zelenskiy emphasized the acquisition of American weaponry and domestic production localization efforts. The talks occurred just ahead of a July conference in Rome, focusing on Ukraine's long-term recovery post-invasion, now in its 40th month. The economic reconstruction of Ukraine could require an estimated 500 billion euros, according to Italian governmental sources.
The conversation also delved into imposing stricter sanctions on Moscow, with a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill potentially pressuring Russia towards peace. Pope Leo reiterated the Vatican's willingness to host peace negotiations, aiming to reignite stalled diplomatic efforts.