Zelenskiy and Kellogg Strategize on Ukraine's Defense and Reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, focusing on U.S. weapons supplies, air defense, and sanctions against Russia. They discussed upcoming conferences on Ukraine's recovery following the Russian invasion, while Pope Leo offered to host peace talks at the Vatican.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a significant dialogue with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg in Rome, following President Donald Trump's commitment to bolster Ukraine's defenses. Discussions centered on weapon supplies and enhancing air defenses amid escalating Russian aggression.

Zelenskiy emphasized the acquisition of American weaponry and domestic production localization efforts. The talks occurred just ahead of a July conference in Rome, focusing on Ukraine's long-term recovery post-invasion, now in its 40th month. The economic reconstruction of Ukraine could require an estimated 500 billion euros, according to Italian governmental sources.

The conversation also delved into imposing stricter sanctions on Moscow, with a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill potentially pressuring Russia towards peace. Pope Leo reiterated the Vatican's willingness to host peace negotiations, aiming to reignite stalled diplomatic efforts.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

