Pope Leo's Christmas Call for Global Peace

Pope Leo delivered a powerful Christmas sermon on Thursday, drawing attention to dire conditions for Palestinians in Gaza. In an unusual deviation from what is typically a spiritual service, Leo, the world's first American pontiff, underscored the global plight of homelessness and war during the commemoration of Jesus's birth.

The pope chose not to mention President Donald Trump directly in his appeal but condemned the humanitarian crisis affecting migrants and refugees traversing the Americas. He criticized any rejection of aid to the poor and needy, equating it to a denial of divine compassion. His remarks followed his election in May, succeeding Pope Francis.

Throughout his speeches, Leo reiterated the urgency for peace, calling for an end to conflicts worldwide. From the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, he implored leaders and communities to embrace dialogue and restore peace in war-torn regions like Ukraine, Thailand, and Cambodia.