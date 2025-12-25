Pope Leo's Christmas Sermon for Gaza: A Call to Action

In a poignant Christmas sermon, Pope Leo unequivocally condemned the dire living conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza. Delivering his message from St. Peter's Basilica, the first U.S. pope appealed for global empathy, urging the international community to take action in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable populations.

Pope Leo, known for his diplomatic approach, took an unusual step by intertwining political commentary with his spiritual address. He drew parallels between Jesus' humble birth and the plight of those living in Gaza's makeshift shelters, exposed to harsh elements. His call for the establishment of a Palestinian state reflects a broader desire for peace amid enduring regional conflict.

As humanitarian concerns intensify following a recent ceasefire in Gaza, Pope Leo's sermon also highlighted global homelessness and the scars left by ongoing wars. His address resonated deeply, emphasizing the fragility of innocent lives and the devastating impact of persistent global strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)