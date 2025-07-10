Left Menu

New NCERT Textbook Inspires Courage with Tales of Valor and Wisdom

NCERT's new English textbook for Class 8 features stories of valor, focusing on Major Somnath Sharma and the Battle of Budgam. The book aims to instill values of courage, duty, and patriotism among students, along with including notable figures like Verghese Kurien and Bibha Chowdhuri, fostering holistic education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST
NCERT's new book-Poorvi (Photo/NCERT). Image Credit: ANI
NCERT has launched a new English textbook for Class 8 students, featuring stories of bravery, including the tale of Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, and the Battle of Budgam. This initiative aims to inculcate qualities like courage and patriotism among young minds.

The textbook, titled 'Poorvi,' encompasses a variety of stories and personalities, such as Verghese Kurien and Bibha Chowdhuri, emphasizing themes of integrity, innovation, and societal contributions. It aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Structured into five thematic units, the book offers stories, poetry, and non-fiction pieces, serving as a comprehensive learning tool. With sections to promote discussion and critical thinking, it is part of NCERT's ongoing curriculum revision, expected to be completed by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

