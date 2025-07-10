New NCERT Textbook Inspires Courage with Tales of Valor and Wisdom

NCERT has launched a new English textbook for Class 8 students, featuring stories of bravery, including the tale of Major Somnath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, and the Battle of Budgam. This initiative aims to inculcate qualities like courage and patriotism among young minds.

The textbook, titled 'Poorvi,' encompasses a variety of stories and personalities, such as Verghese Kurien and Bibha Chowdhuri, emphasizing themes of integrity, innovation, and societal contributions. It aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

Structured into five thematic units, the book offers stories, poetry, and non-fiction pieces, serving as a comprehensive learning tool. With sections to promote discussion and critical thinking, it is part of NCERT's ongoing curriculum revision, expected to be completed by year-end.

