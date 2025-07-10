Left Menu

Delhi Drowns: AAP Criticizes BJP After Heavy Rain

Delhi faces severe waterlogging following incessant rain since Wednesday. Aam Aadmi Party leaders criticize BJP's infrastructure failures. Residents struggle, as traffic halts and streets flood. Images of submerged roads shared online add pressure on BJP-led administration, accused of unfulfilled promises despite 'four-engine' governance aimed at tackling such issues.

Visuals of waterlogging in Uttam Nagar's Bindapur after heavy rainfall. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has been hit by continuous rainfall since Wednesday, leading to significant waterlogging in various areas like Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads remain submerged. This situation has disrupted the daily activities of residents, although the rain provided a respite from the city's recent intense heat.

Heavy rainfall has caused traffic disruptions across the capital. AAP's Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized BJP's governance on social media for its repeated inability to prevent such flooding, even with its 'four-engine' administration allegedly prepared for such events.

Bharadwaj highlighted the state of waterlogged roads near the residence of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, questioning BJP's unfulfilled promises. Meanwhile, AAP leader Ankush Narang shared visuals of submerged buses and roads, mocking BJP's claims of monsoon preparedness and urging Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

