Market Resilience Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Nvidia's Unprecedented Milestone

Asian markets showed resilience on Thursday, shrugging off the latest tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump while buoyed by optimism surrounding Nvidia's market milestone.

Despite Trump's announcement of significant tariffs on copper and threats against other nations, investor reactions remained muted, indicating a measure of confidence in negotiation adjustments.

Nvidia's ascent to a $4 trillion valuation underscored its prominence in the tech sector, with global implications. Meanwhile, easing of the dollar and strategic investments in cryptocurrencies and anticipation of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts added complex layers to the financial landscape.

