Delhi-NCR on Edge: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jhajjar

Residents across the Delhi-NCR region were unsettled on Thursday morning when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake originated from Jhajjar district in Haryana. The tremors created an atmosphere of unease, with many describing the experience as frightening. Precautionary evacuations were seen across the affected areas.

According to eyewitness accounts, strong tremors prompted immediate reactions from locals. A Jhajjar resident described being in his office when the earthquake caused computers and ceiling fans to tremble. Rajbala, experiencing the quake while on her terrace, reported never having felt an earthquake of such intensity before.

The frequent seismic activities in Delhi-NCR, as noted by a Ghaziabad resident, call for increased awareness and preparedness. The city's metro trains were halted briefly as part of safety protocols. Although no major damage or injuries were reported, the incident serves as a reminder of the region's high seismic risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)