Left Menu

Delhi-NCR on Edge: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jhajjar

Residents of Delhi-NCR experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating from Jhajjar, Haryana. Panic ensued as buildings shook, with precautionary measures shutting down metro services. While no injuries were reported, the region's seismic activity urges inhabitants to remain alert and prioritize safety. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority emphasizes preparedness in this high-risk area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:14 IST
Delhi-NCR on Edge: 4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jhajjar
Rajbala, a resident of Jhajjar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents across the Delhi-NCR region were unsettled on Thursday morning when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake originated from Jhajjar district in Haryana. The tremors created an atmosphere of unease, with many describing the experience as frightening. Precautionary evacuations were seen across the affected areas.

According to eyewitness accounts, strong tremors prompted immediate reactions from locals. A Jhajjar resident described being in his office when the earthquake caused computers and ceiling fans to tremble. Rajbala, experiencing the quake while on her terrace, reported never having felt an earthquake of such intensity before.

The frequent seismic activities in Delhi-NCR, as noted by a Ghaziabad resident, call for increased awareness and preparedness. The city's metro trains were halted briefly as part of safety protocols. Although no major damage or injuries were reported, the incident serves as a reminder of the region's high seismic risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025