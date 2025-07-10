Tragic Traffic Collisions Shake Tamil Nadu: Lives Lost, Traffic Disrupted

A tragic accident unfolded near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district when a head-on collision between two lorries claimed the lives of three individuals, including both drivers. The incident occurred on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway near the Palayampatti junction, where a container lorry, laden with raw materials for paper production, collided with another goods lorry from Madurai after the latter veered into the opposite lane.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the individuals were crushed beyond recognition. Rescue operations, involving police and fire services, were immediately initiated to retrieve the bodies and clear the site. As investigations continue, traffic has been redirected to a single lane to manage flow.

In a related incident in Cuddalore, a school bus-train collision led to the tragic deaths of two students, with additional injuries reported. Superintendent Jayakumar noted ongoing investigations by multiple agencies. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued condolences and announced financial support for the victims' families.