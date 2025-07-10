Left Menu

Tragic Traffic Collisions Shake Tamil Nadu: Lives Lost, Traffic Disrupted

A catastrophic accident on Madurai-Thoothukudi Highway resulted in three deaths, while a school bus-train collision in Cuddalore killed two students. Authorities are conducting investigations, and traffic has been redirected to alleviate congestion. Chief Minister MK Stalin expresses sorrow and announces compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:29 IST
Tragic Traffic Collisions Shake Tamil Nadu: Lives Lost, Traffic Disrupted
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district when a head-on collision between two lorries claimed the lives of three individuals, including both drivers. The incident occurred on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway near the Palayampatti junction, where a container lorry, laden with raw materials for paper production, collided with another goods lorry from Madurai after the latter veered into the opposite lane.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the individuals were crushed beyond recognition. Rescue operations, involving police and fire services, were immediately initiated to retrieve the bodies and clear the site. As investigations continue, traffic has been redirected to a single lane to manage flow.

In a related incident in Cuddalore, a school bus-train collision led to the tragic deaths of two students, with additional injuries reported. Superintendent Jayakumar noted ongoing investigations by multiple agencies. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin issued condolences and announced financial support for the victims' families.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025