Indian Army Intensifies Relief Efforts in Flood-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

The Indian Army is intensifying its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, devastated by severe floods. Working alongside the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities, the Army has dispatched relief columns to severely impacted areas, according to a Thursday release.

Army Columns have been deployed across key areas, including Thunag, Bagsiad, and Pandoh. In Thunag, personnel provided first aid and distributed ration kits to flood-affected families. Previously, relief supplies were delivered to isolated villages like Degi, Rushad, and Chapad, which had been cut off by floodwaters, the release noted.

A critical mule track between Bagsiad and Thunag was cleared on Sunday, facilitating the delivery of essential supplies. Despite limited mobile network coverage in areas like Thunag, Army columns maintain communication via satellite systems, including ISAT phone, RS STARSV, and HX systems, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, according to the release.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to visit Thunag on Thursday to evaluate ongoing relief efforts. The Brigade Commander of the Indian Army is also slated to visit Mandi for operational updates and will meet CM Sukhu and the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi to improve coordination and response efforts.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that the monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh has reached 85, with 54 deaths attributed to rain-induced incidents like landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 31 resulting from road accidents. Continuous rain has exacerbated the situation.

Over the last 24 hours, 204 roads have been blocked, including National Highway NH-003 connecting Mandi to Dharampur. Additionally, 192 distribution transformers and 740 water supply schemes have been disrupted. Mandi district remains the hardest hit, with numerous road blockages, major power failures, and compromised water systems.

State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) officials confirmed that all emergency services are on high alert and focused on restoring road access, power, and water supply. (ANI)