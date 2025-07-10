Quick Response Saves Patna Airport from Fire Mishap

A minor fire erupted on Thursday at Patna Airport in the old Security Hold Area near the airline ticketing counters, officials confirmed. The blaze, attributed to sparks from steel-cutting work using gas, was promptly managed on-site.

A contractor's employee effectively used extinguishers to douse the flames, with immediate alerts sent to the Fire Control Room by CISF personnel and ATC Tower staff. The incident was deemed accidental by the Patna Airport Director.

The Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle arrived swiftly, ensuring that the situation was controlled without causing any damage or disruption to airport operations. Flights continued without interruption, underscoring the effectiveness of the airport's emergency response mechanisms.