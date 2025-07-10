Left Menu

Quick Response Saves Patna Airport from Fire Mishap

A minor fire incident at Patna Airport, caused by sparks during steel cutting, was quickly contained by on-site resources. The prompt actions of contractors and airport officials ensured there was no disruption to airport operations, preserving the safety of passengers and staff alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:22 IST
Quick Response Saves Patna Airport from Fire Mishap
Passengers at Patna Airport (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire erupted on Thursday at Patna Airport in the old Security Hold Area near the airline ticketing counters, officials confirmed. The blaze, attributed to sparks from steel-cutting work using gas, was promptly managed on-site.

A contractor's employee effectively used extinguishers to douse the flames, with immediate alerts sent to the Fire Control Room by CISF personnel and ATC Tower staff. The incident was deemed accidental by the Patna Airport Director.

The Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle arrived swiftly, ensuring that the situation was controlled without causing any damage or disruption to airport operations. Flights continued without interruption, underscoring the effectiveness of the airport's emergency response mechanisms.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025