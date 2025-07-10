Left Menu

Hair Discipline Dispute Turns Deadly: Haryana Minors Allegedly Murder Principal

In Haryana's Hisar district, two minors reportedly stabbed their school principal to death following a dispute over haircuts and discipline. The accused, students at Kartar Memorial School, attacked in anger. The principal’s body has been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Haryana's Hisar district, two minors are accused of fatally stabbing their school principal over a demand to maintain discipline and cut their hair. The police revealed the minors took this drastic action in apparent rage towards the school's administrative authority.

Hansi Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan reported the crime, focusing on the principal's requests to enforce discipline among students, which seemed to have provoked the fatal attack. The minors, students at Kartar Memorial School in Bas village, have yet to be apprehended by authorities.

Superintendent Yashvardhan further stated that the victim's body has been moved to Hisar for a post-mortem examination as the investigation remains ongoing. Details about the case are still unfolding, according to official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

