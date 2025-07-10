Maharashtra Declares Ganeshotsav as State Festival, Upholding a Legacy

The Maharashtra government has declared the historic Ganeshotsav as the official state festival, a decision announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar in the Legislative Assembly. This festival, established over a century ago by Lokmanya Tilak, symbolizes social unity, national pride, and is integral to the state's cultural identity.

Despite facing legal challenges over the years, the government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Dada Pawar, remains committed to safeguarding its traditions. The Mahayuti government has swiftly acted to maintain the festival's traditional public celebrations, overcoming judicial constraints.

Ganeshotsav, also known globally as Ganesh Chaturthi, is celebrated over ten days, concluding with Anantha Chaturdashi. It venerates Lord Ganesha, the deity of new beginnings and obstacle removal, through elaborate decorations, music, and vibrant street processions, drawing participation from devotees worldwide.