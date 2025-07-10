Left Menu

Stock Flux: Trade Tensions and Corporate Maneuvers Shape Markets

U.S. stock futures dip amidst renewed tariff threats from Trump targeting Brazil and copper imports. While Nvidia leads tech gains, Delta forecasts brighter earnings. Investors eye initial jobless claims and trade talks, with high hopes for progress with India and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed a downward trend on Thursday, following Nvidia's milestone market cap achievement. Investors are focusing on impending economic data and trade discussions, particularly concerning Trump's new tariffs on copper and exports from Brazil.

Wall Street's indices gained ground on Wednesday, aided by Nvidia's historic market leap. Meanwhile, discussions aimed at resolving trade disputes, notably with India and the EU, progress, while Brazil braces for trade challenges.

Delta Airlines' optimistic profit forecast boosted airline stocks, while WK Kellogg saw a significant rise amid acquisition talks with Ferrero. Market participants meticulously monitor incoming labor market data, awaiting strategic insights from Federal Reserve officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

