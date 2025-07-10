Left Menu

Sipan Kumar Garg Takes Helm as SJVN's Director of Finance

Sipan Kumar Garg has taken the additional role of Director (Finance) at SJVN, in addition to his current position at THDC India Ltd. This appointment is effective from July 10, 2025, and will last for three months or until a full-time replacement is found.

Updated: 10-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:15 IST
  • India

Sipan Kumar Garg has formally assumed the additional role of Director (Finance) at SJVN, an energy player in the industry, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Already serving as Director (Finance) for THDC India Ltd, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd based in Rishikesh, Garg's leadership is anticipated to steer financial strategies effectively for SJVN. Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical) at THDC India, simultaneously holds the position of SJVN's chairman and managing director.

The Ministry of Power has granted Garg the additional charge from July 1, 2025, for a three-month period or until further arrangements are made. Rajendra Prasad Goyal has stepped down from this additional charge as of June 30, 2025.

