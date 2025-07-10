Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: U.S. and China Eye Potential Meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans for a potential meeting with his Chinese counterpart during the ASEAN conference in Malaysia, hinting at diplomatic discussions on the international stage.

In a statement on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated the possibility of engaging with his Chinese counterpart at the ASEAN conference in Malaysia.

During a press conference, Rubio noted that arrangements are under consideration, expressing a nascent yet significant diplomatic opportunity.

This potential dialogue underscores ongoing efforts to navigate complex international relations between the U.S. and China.

