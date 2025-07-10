Left Menu

Joint Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Jammu's Dense Forests

In challenging weather, Indian security forces are uncovering significant arms cache in Poonch's dense forests. Meanwhile, properties linked to a cross-border militant handler have been seized, signaling a crackdown on terror networks. Security forces also busted a terrorist hideout near Marha, recovering weapons and explosive materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:47 IST
Khanater Top in Poonch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to thwart militant activities, the Romeo Force of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, is conducting a rigorous search operation in the dense forests of Khanater Top in Poonch district. Despite challenging weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, the forces have successfully recovered a significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Amid adverse weather, the operation deployed in the thick forests persists in its mission for further discoveries. Simultaneously, in a decisive action in Sogam, Kupwara, the Jammu and Kashmir Police seized properties owned by a Pakistan-based Kashmiri militant handler closely allied with banned terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen. The notable seizure included landholdings belonging to Ghulam Rasool Shah, better known as Rafia Rasool Shah.

On July 6, a joint anti-terror operation by the Poonch Police SOG and the Indian Army's Romeo Force led to busting a terrorist hideout near Behram Gala. Acting on intelligence about suspicious activities, authorities recovered three hand grenades, live ammunition, and other incriminating materials from the hideout, further disrupting terrorist operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

