Uttarakhand CM's Initiative Amid Torrential Rains: A Ground Reality Check

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-ground inspection of rain-stricken areas in Dehradun's Raipur locality on Thursday. Meeting residents at multiple sites including Kirsali Chowk and IT Park, he attested to the state's commitment to public safety amid severe weather conditions.

During his visit, CM Dhami instructed district authorities to support affected communities proactively. He emphasized the need for routine drainage maintenance, installation of warning signs in vulnerable zones, and the readiness of emergency services. The Chief Minister urged swift action to minimize disaster impact and safeguard lives and properties.

Road access near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was reinstated on Thursday following the removal of landslide debris, according to state police reports. Heavy rainfall persists, elevating landslide risks. Travelers, like Dilpreet who reported a four-hour delay, experience ongoing disruptions as authorities expedite route clearances.