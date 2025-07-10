Russian Air Defences Down Ukrainian Drone Bound for Moscow
Russian air defences intercepted and downed a Ukrainian drone targeting Moscow, announced the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between the two nations. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, leaving questions about the full circumstances surrounding the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent incident highlighting escalating tensions, Russian air defences successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone on its way to Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.
This development underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with surveillance and security measures remaining critical in the region.
While the report draws significant attention, independent verification by agencies such as Reuters has yet to corroborate the claims, calling for more detailed investigations into the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urgency in Verification: IAEA Pushes for Return to Iran's Nuclear Sites
France to Finalize Analysis on Iran's Nuclear Damage Amid International Tensions
Airtel Challenges Penalty Over Subscriber Verification in Assam
Mamata Banerjee Challenges ECI's New Voter Verification Process
Controversy Surrounds Election Commission's Intensive Voter Verification in Bihar