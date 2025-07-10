Russian Air Defences Down Ukrainian Drone Bound for Moscow

In a recent incident highlighting escalating tensions, Russian air defences successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone on its way to Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

This development underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with surveillance and security measures remaining critical in the region.

While the report draws significant attention, independent verification by agencies such as Reuters has yet to corroborate the claims, calling for more detailed investigations into the event.

