Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Down Ukrainian Drone Bound for Moscow

Russian air defences intercepted and downed a Ukrainian drone targeting Moscow, announced the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between the two nations. However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify these claims, leaving questions about the full circumstances surrounding the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:18 IST
Russian Air Defences Down Ukrainian Drone Bound for Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent incident highlighting escalating tensions, Russian air defences successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone on its way to Moscow, according to a statement by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin.

This development underscores the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with surveillance and security measures remaining critical in the region.

While the report draws significant attention, independent verification by agencies such as Reuters has yet to corroborate the claims, calling for more detailed investigations into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025